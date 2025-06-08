Sunday, June 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi police grills four co-passengers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Death of Assam woman in mishap

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 7: Launching a probe into a recent road mishap in Nongpoh in which a woman from Assam died, Ri-Bhoi Police interrogated four other occupants of the vehicle who escaped with minor injuries in the incident that took place on June 4. Namrata Bora, a law student, had lost her life, reportedly on the spot.
Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore told The Shillong Times that the family of the deceased alleged foul play. It was alleged that the son of an Assam MLA was driving the vehicle, and two occupants fled to Guwahati in the same vehicle, leaving the girl on the spot.
Namrata had sustained injuries and was declared brought dead at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
According to the police, two of the four surviving occupants had taken Namrata to the hospital in another vehicle.
The son of the MLA said he was not driving the car but one occupant said it was he who was driving it.
The four persons were questioned at Nongpoh Police Station on Saturday night. The police are awaiting call details of all four persons.
“We have got some call details today, and we will get some more call details tomorrow. So, we are calling them again on Monday for interrogation,” the SP said, adding that only after going through the call records and statements that a clear picture would emerge.
The case took a new turn after a video, reportedly recorded inside the car on the night of the incident, surfaced online. The video shows loud music playing, with Namrata seated in the backseat. Anayatul Wadud, identified as the son of an AIUDF MLA, is seen driving, along with other passengers in the vehicle.

