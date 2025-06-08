IICA’s first campus outside Delhi to come up in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 7: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has decided to expand its institutional presence to the Northeast with the establishment of a new regional campus in New Shillong Township.

According to a statement here, the decision was formalised during a high-level interactive meeting between IICA, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and senior officials from the Meghalaya government, including Commissioner and Secretary of Planning department, Dr. Joram Beda.

During the meeting, Director General and CEO of IICA, Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, introduced the institute’s national mandate, highlighting its core focus areas—capacity building, training, advocacy, research and advisory.

He also formally informed that five acres of land were officially handed over to IICA on June 2, in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and MCA Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee.

“This event marked a historic milestone as IICA expands its institutional presence into the Northeast,” the statement said.

Hailing the moment as historic, the CEO of IICA described the Shillong campus as “our first baby outside Delhi—a symbol of decentralisation and empowerment.”

He also stressed the campus’s role in promoting entrepreneurship, good governance and capacity development aligned with key national missions such as Ease of Doing Business, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vikshit Bharat@2047.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision during the Rising North East initiatives, he reiterated the region’s potential as the “Ashtalakshmi of India” and committed IICA’s efforts toward transforming the Northeast into a dynamic growth engine.

“This initiative resonates deeply with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. Our campus in Shillong is not just an expansion—it is a commitment to ‘Transformation by Transportation,’ as the PM rightly envisioned, where infrastructure and knowledge institutions together pave the way for peace, prosperity, and purpose,” he said.

Backed by Rs 100.95-crore financial assistance under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East, the Shillong campus will operate as a regional hub for specialised training, research and policy advisory across key domains—Corporate Governance, ESG, CSR, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Competition Law and Board Leadership.

“To ensure the region is integrated into the national development narrative, IICA will launch a suite of academic and training programmes tailored to local needs, while continuing its flagship national courses,” the statement said.

The flagship offerings from the institute will include an LL.M. in Insolvency Law, an Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs, a Master’s in Financial and Economic Crimes (in collaboration with RRU), and advanced management programmes in ESG, valuation and competition law.

Similarly, short-term certificate courses in ESG, CSR, biodiversity, mediation, arbitration and corporate law will also be offered, alongside state-specific initiatives tailored for Meghalaya’s PSUs, MSMEs, and start-ups. These will include training in procurement, regulatory compliance, GST, and sustainability practices. Fee concessions will be extended to participants from the Northeast.

Meanwhile, Secretary of MCA, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, in her remarks during the land handover ceremony, appreciated the Meghalaya government’s support and emphasised the campus’s alignment with cooperative federalism.

She noted that the project would integrate local culture through architectural design, artisan engagement, and vendor partnerships—generating employment and community ownership.

“Academic and advisory programmes are scheduled to begin within the current financial year, with construction to begin immediately. IICA has already been active in the region through training initiatives benefitting over 300 professionals and continues to manage the Independent Director Databank, which includes representation from all Northeastern states,” the statement said.

“The Shillong campus will serve as a long-term hub to nurture ethical entrepreneurs, future-ready professionals, and transformative leaders—from the heart of the Northeast,” it added.