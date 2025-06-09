Film Tourism Policy: Govt offers incentives

SHILLONG, June 8: The Meghalaya government is set to roll out generous subsidies and discounts under the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, offering financial incentives to filmmakers who choose Shillong and other locations in the state as their filming destinations.

According to the policy, the government will provide up to Rs 1 crore or 25% of the total cost of production (COP), whichever is less, for the first 10 films shot in Meghalaya. To qualify, at least 75% of the total shooting days must take place within the state.

For the next 10 films, the government will offer up to Rs 75 lakh or 25% of the COP, whichever is less.

In addition, a sum of Rs 1 crore will be allocated annually to three local filmmakers.

If a feature film prominently showcases Meghalaya — with over 75% of shooting days in the state and strong promotion of local culture, heritage, sites, and tourism — it will be eligible for an additional subsidy of Rs 50 lakh, subject to approval by the Film Facilitation Cell.

Feature films with at least 30% of their cast from Meghalaya’s indigenous communities — such as Garo, Khasi, and Pnar — will be eligible for an additional 10% subsidy, up to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh, provided they meet other eligibility criteria.

For TV serials and shows, the government will offer up to Rs 50 lakh or 25% of the COP, whichever is less, for the first five shows, again prioritising productions that promote the state’s culture and tourism.

Similarly, web series and original shows will be eligible for subsidies up to Rs 1 crore or 25% of the COP, for the first five productions.

International films produced by foreign filmmakers or production houses will be eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 5 crore or 10% of the expenditure incurred in Meghalaya, whichever is less, for the first five such projects. However, this financial support is subject to approval by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and requires that the projects be filmed within the state.

To support these incentives, the policy also emphasises improving basic infrastructure — such as roads, transport, and accommodation — near tourist spots and filming locations to ease the production process and enhance tourism.

Additionally, hotels and other tourism services (including homestays and caravans) operated by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will offer up to 30% discount on published rates for film cast and crew.

A Film Facilitation Cell (FFC) will be set up under MIPA (Meghalaya Investment Promotion Agency) to implement and coordinate the policy. As per the MIIPP 2024 policy, “Films and Entertainment” are included under the “Services Unit,” and MIPA will act as the nodal agency for investment facilitation, incentives, and single-window clearances.

The government also plans to establish a Film Studio in Meghalaya to provide comprehensive infrastructure for filmmakers. A feasibility study, conducted by MIPA through an expert agency, will determine the viability, following which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared.

To encourage local and tribal youth to explore filmmaking and digital content creation, the state will support the establishment of Content Incubation Labs in collaboration with media institutions and universities. Special assistance will also be extended to eligible organisations for setting up a Skills Development Centre for the Film Sector.

Lastly, to expand cinema’s reach and foster a culture of public film viewing, the state will support the development of single-screen cinema halls under the Meghalaya Cinema Theatre Scheme, implemented as part of the CM ELEVATE flagship programme.