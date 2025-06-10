Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

New Delhi, June 10: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-13 on Tuesday morning, killing three members of a family, a father and his two 10-year-old children, after they jumped from their 9th-floor flat in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

The incident occurred at the Shapath Society near MRV School, where flames reportedly engulfed the 8th and 9th floors around 9:58 A.M. People panicked, causing a rush in the area but most residents were safely evacuated from the building.

However, when the family jumped from their flat in panic, the people tried to save them but were not successful in doing so. Eight fire tenders and a sky lift were rushed to the spot by the fire department, which carried out rescue operations and evacuated all residents from the building.

According to officials, the deceased children — a boy and a girl, both aged 10 — were declared dead at Aakash Hospital. Their father, 35-year-old Yash Yadav, also succumbed to his injuries after jumping and was declared dead at IGI Hospital. Yadav’s wife and elder son survived the incident and are undergoing treatment at IGI Hospital.

Dramatic visuals from the site showed thick smoke and flames shooting out of shattered windows. Currently, firefighters are working to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities have temporarily switched off electricity and gas supplies in the building to prevent further incidents. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been asked to assess the structural stability of the building. Approximately a month ago, a major fire broke out in Dilli Haat due to a short circuit, destroying around 30 shops in the area.

IANS