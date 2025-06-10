Tuesday, June 10, 2025
REGIONAL

Heat prompts school timing revision in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, June 10: Timings for both government and private schools in Kamrup Metro district have been rescheduled from Wednesday amid rising temperatures and prevailing heat.

Accordingly, classes in Lower Primary schools shall begin at 7.30am and conclude at 11.30am; classes in ME (Middle Elementary) Schools will begin at 7.30 am and end at 12 noon while classes in High and Higher Secondary schools will begin at 7.30pm and end at 12.30pm.

“Schools are also instructed to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area and no outdoor activities must be conducted. Schools should ensure that students should drink sufficient water for which three to four water bells must be rung during the school hours and ensure enough drinking water facility inside the school premises, an order issued by the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro, read.

“Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force till Monday, June 16, 2025,” it read.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu had, earlier on Tuesday, authorised all district commissioners to revise school timings based on local weather conditions.

“In view of the heat wave alert issued by the meteorological department, all district commissioners are requested to remain vigilant and exercise their delegated authority to reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions,” the minister stated on social media.

Notably, Guwahati had recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking a departure of 5.1 degrees Celsius from the seasonal normal.

