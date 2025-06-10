Tuesday, June 10, 2025
In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

Brussels, June 10: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar apprised the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg about the efforts being made by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in countering cross-border terrorism and ensuring the progress and prosperity of the country.

In a lively interaction with the Indian diaspora residing in the European nations, the EAM also discussed with them the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and engagement with the European Union.

“Terrorism is not a particular country’s problem. This is a challenge for everyone. But what distinguishes this challenge from India is that often in various countries, a group or set of forces does it. It is very rare to have a country that openly uses it as a state policy.

Terrorism happens in Europe, but no neighbouring European countries do terrorism as a declared state policy,” he said during the interactions, exposing the Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

He stressed that the menace of terrorism has affected India more than any other country in contemporary times, adding that India is more determined to fight against terrorism. Reflecting on the message of Operation Sindoor, EAM said, “Focus of Operation Sindoor was to hit Muridke and Bahawalpur, the two most prominent and openly declared notorious centres of terrorism in Pakistan.

For decades, from these two places, terror attacks were launched against India. But this time India was determined to send the message that India will find the terrorists and eliminate them wherever they are”.

Additionally, during the address, EAM also asserted the significance of the enhancement of ties between India and Europe. “To give you a context of what I am doing, I think all of you living in Belgium, living in almost the center of Europe, will understand today that lots of things are happening in the world, particularly in respect to Europe itself, and there is much sharper interest in Europe to build stronger ties with India,” Jaishankar said “We always had a good political understanding as it was one of the earliest countries to establish diplomatic relations with India.

Politically, things have always been smooth for us; but our effort now is not just to be satisfied with what we have, but to intensify our cooperation with different countries–particularly, I would say, the economic cooperation, the people-to-people linkages, and also the well-being of the community,” he added.

He highlighted that much like India, Europe is also moving towards the Indian concept of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, trying to address their problems on its own. “I think a part of it is the direction in which the world is going. There is an increase in the sense that, look, all countries in a way used to speak about Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I think there is also Aatmanirbhar Europe now in the making–Europe, which realises that there are many problems of Europe that have to be addressed by Europe itself,” he added.

“That they have to stand more on their own feet and therefore they need stronger relationships with other countries, and I think that is very much the kind of thinking which is there in the process,” he stated.

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar lauded the Indian community for their contribution in various parts of the world. “I take the opportunity to underline that in the last decade, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India has put special value on the Indian diaspora. We see you as a key to our interaction with the world,” he stated.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to France, EU and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to further deepen India’s friendly relations and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas. India-Belgium collaboration currently spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector, and strong people-to-people ties. During his visit to Belgium, the EAM also met his Belgian counterpart, besides interacting with the members of the Indian community.

IANS

Eight Jaipur friends on picnic in Rajasthan’s Tonk drown in Banas River
Foreign Secy Misri reaches Abu Dhabi, highlights joint commitment with UAE to combat terrorism
