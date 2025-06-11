Assam woman found dead in Ahmedabad; family suspects foul play

GUWAHATI, June 11: The mysterious death of a woman from Assam, who was working in a private company in Gujarat, has sent shockwaves across the state, evoking concern over the safety of women living away from home.

Shivali Kashyap, reported to be in her early twenties, who hails from Nazira in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The news of the incident surfaced less than 24 hours after a woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, who was reportedly missing since June 5, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand.

Shivali’s family however alleged that a man with whom she had a relationship, killed her even as he claimed that the woman died after falling from a multi-storied building.

“Shivali’s brother had informed me that police from Ahmedabad had called to inform about her death. We suspect that Saurav Purohit, the man with whom she had developed a relationship, murdered her,” the deceased woman’s father informed a media channel.

Shivali reportedly was working in a firm owned by Purohit in Ahmedabad.

It may be noted that the body of another woman from Assam, Rosmita Hojai (26), was found dead near a river at Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Rosmita, who hailed from Sontilla Hojai in Dima Hasao district, had gone to New Delhi to appear in a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam on June 4,. She was reportedly missing since June 5.

Her death has sparked outrage in Dima Hasao with three organisations—Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), and the Dimasa Mothers’ Association (DMA) — submitting a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI or a SIT investigation into the case.