Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam woman found dead in Ahmedabad; family suspects foul play

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 11: The mysterious death of a woman from Assam, who was working in a private company in Gujarat, has sent shockwaves across the state, evoking concern over the safety of women living away from home.

Shivali Kashyap, reported to be in her early twenties, who hails from Nazira in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The news of the incident surfaced less than 24 hours after a woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, who was reportedly missing since June 5, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand.

Shivali’s family however alleged that a man with whom she had a relationship, killed her even as he claimed that the woman died after falling from a multi-storied building.

“Shivali’s brother had informed me that police from Ahmedabad had called to inform about her death. We suspect that Saurav Purohit, the man with whom she had developed a relationship, murdered her,” the deceased woman’s father informed a media channel.

Shivali reportedly was working in a firm owned by Purohit in Ahmedabad.

It may be noted that the body of another woman from Assam, Rosmita Hojai (26), was found dead near a river at Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Rosmita, who hailed from Sontilla Hojai in Dima Hasao district, had gone to New Delhi to appear in a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam on June 4,. She was reportedly missing since June 5.

Her death has sparked outrage in Dima Hasao with three organisations—Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), and the Dimasa Mothers’ Association (DMA) — submitting a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding a CBI or a SIT investigation into the case.

Previous article
Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen Assam-Bhutan ties: Himanta
Next article
Mercury soars above normal as NE bears brunt of heat, humidity
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that...
NATIONAL

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, originally conceived as a rooftop solar scheme,...
NATIONAL

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that "speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant...
NATIONAL

All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: The Assam government has asserted that all illegal immigrants would be pushed back from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge