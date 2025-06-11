Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen Assam-Bhutan ties: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pinned hope on the Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen institutional collaboration and people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan

Welcoming an 11-member delegation from Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, Sarma extended his heartfelt appreciation for their visit to the state, and underscored the significance of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development

The delegation included members of the Core Working Group of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General.

The meeting marked a warm and cordial exchange of ideas, reaffirming the ties between Assam and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Reiterating that the Assam government stands committed to supporting the project, the chief minister assured the delegation of cooperation and collaboration from the state administration in working closely with both the Royal Government of Bhutan and Core Working Group.

Sarma noted that the project would serve as an important platform to deepen institutional collaboration as well as people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan. He also highlighted the project’s potential benefits for the youth of both regions through opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and more.

The chief minister also encouraged the delegation to visit key institutions in Assam, such as institutions of higher education and medical facilities, to explore further areas of synergy and cooperation.

He also invited them to make use of various state-run facilities that may serve as models or partners in developing the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Recalling King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s previous visit to Assam, the chief minister expressed his desire to host the entire royal family in the future.

He emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration, stating that during the next visit of the Core Working Group, a broader, multi-sectoral meeting would be organised.

“The gathering would bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to enrich the discussions and support a holistic approach to development and partnership,” he said.

The delegation from Bhutan on Wednesday visited the Kamakhya Temple after visiting, over the past few days, various places in the city, including the Assam State Zoo, Umananda Temple, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre and the Royal Bhutan Consul General’s Office here.