Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen Assam-Bhutan ties: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pinned hope on the Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen institutional collaboration and people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan

Welcoming an 11-member delegation from Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, Sarma extended his heartfelt appreciation for their visit to the state, and underscored the significance of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development

The delegation included members of the Core Working Group of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General.

The meeting marked a warm and cordial exchange of ideas, reaffirming the ties between Assam and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Reiterating that the Assam government stands committed to supporting the project, the chief minister assured the delegation of cooperation and collaboration from the state administration in working closely with both the Royal Government of Bhutan and Core Working Group.

Sarma noted that the project would serve as an important platform to deepen institutional collaboration as well as people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan. He also highlighted the project’s potential benefits for the youth of both regions through opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and more.

The chief minister also encouraged the delegation to visit key institutions in Assam, such as institutions of higher education and medical facilities, to explore further areas of synergy and cooperation.

He also invited them to make use of various state-run facilities that may serve as models or partners in developing the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Recalling King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s previous visit to Assam, the chief minister expressed his desire to host the entire royal family in the future.

He emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration, stating that during the next visit of the Core Working Group, a broader, multi-sectoral meeting would be organised.

“The gathering would bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to enrich the discussions and support a holistic approach to development and partnership,” he said.

The delegation from Bhutan on Wednesday visited the Kamakhya Temple after visiting, over the past few days, various places in the city, including the Assam State Zoo, Umananda Temple, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre and the Royal Bhutan Consul General’s Office here.

Previous article
Honeymoon murder : Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 others sent to 8-day police remand
Next article
Assam woman found dead in Ahmedabad; family suspects foul play
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that...
NATIONAL

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, originally conceived as a rooftop solar scheme,...
NATIONAL

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that "speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant...
NATIONAL

All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: The Assam government has asserted that all illegal immigrants would be pushed back from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge