Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Mercury soars above normal as NE bears brunt of heat, humidity

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 11: Several cities and towns of the Northeast are bearing the brunt of extreme heat and humidity, with mercury levels shooting well above the seasonal normal over the past couple of days.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday evening, the hot and humid weather condition is likely to prevail in the next 24 hours over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

“Warm nights are likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the RMC bulletin stated.

However, there might be some respite for some locations, with the Met office predicting thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

“Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura,” the Met office predicted.

According to IMD data on Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal.

Dibrugarh sizzled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is 5.8 degrees above normal, with a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, while Tezpur experienced 37.1 degrees Celsius as the maximum, which is 5.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Among the hottest places, Mazbat recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Chaparmukh and Itanagar, both at 38.6 degrees Celsius; and Passighat recording maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Cities and towns in other states of the Northeast also witnessed high temperatures, with Agartala recording 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal; Kohima recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while Shillong recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

 

Previous article
Assam woman found dead in Ahmedabad; family suspects foul play
Next article
New ADG takes over BRO Eastern Sector
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that...
NATIONAL

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, originally conceived as a rooftop solar scheme,...
NATIONAL

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that "speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant...
NATIONAL

All illegal immigrants to be pushed back from Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI, June 11: The Assam government has asserted that all illegal immigrants would be pushed back from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, June 11: India and the European Union (EU)...

Ex-top bureaucrat recalls PM Modi’s ‘out-of-box idea’ on scaling up rooftop solar scheme

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The PM Surya Ghar: Muft...

Finance Ministry says no plan to levy MDR charge on UPI transactions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge