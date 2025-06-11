Mercury soars above normal as NE bears brunt of heat, humidity

Guwahati, June 11: Several cities and towns of the Northeast are bearing the brunt of extreme heat and humidity, with mercury levels shooting well above the seasonal normal over the past couple of days.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday evening, the hot and humid weather condition is likely to prevail in the next 24 hours over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

“Warm nights are likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the RMC bulletin stated.

However, there might be some respite for some locations, with the Met office predicting thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

“Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura,” the Met office predicted.

According to IMD data on Wednesday, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal.

Dibrugarh sizzled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is 5.8 degrees above normal, with a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, while Tezpur experienced 37.1 degrees Celsius as the maximum, which is 5.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Among the hottest places, Mazbat recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Chaparmukh and Itanagar, both at 38.6 degrees Celsius; and Passighat recording maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Cities and towns in other states of the Northeast also witnessed high temperatures, with Agartala recording 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal; Kohima recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while Shillong recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal.