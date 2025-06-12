Thursday, June 12, 2025
NATIONAL

Air India Dreamliner crash: Helpline number issued, Aviation Ministry activates control room

By: Agencies

Date:

Ahmedabad, June 12: Following the tragic crash of Air India’s Flight AI 171, while en route from Ahmedabad to London, emergency relief and rescue efforts are being carried out in full gear.

While the nation prays for over 200 passengers on board, Air India issued a dedicated helpline number to help families and relatives of flyers seeking information about their condition.

“We have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” Air India said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has set up a control room to coordinate all the details pertaining to AI 171 crash.

In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” said the Ministry in a post on X.

The ill-fated flight departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hours and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Out of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India, sharing profound sorrow over the airliner crash, stated that the airline carrier’s primary focus is supporting all the affected people and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he said in a statement. The aircraft took off from Runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to officials, a ‘Mayday’ (distress) call was issued moments after take-off, but no further communication was received from the cockpit.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) statement, the aircraft crashed outside the airport boundary, suggesting it failed to climb properly after takeoff.

IANS

169 Indians, 53 British nationals were aboard crashed AI flight to London
Heartbreaking beyond words: PM Modi expresses deep shock over Ahmedabad plane crash
