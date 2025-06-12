CBI arrest NEHU professor, businessman in Guwahati in a bribery case

Shillong, June 12: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused including Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong and a private person (Proprietor of a firm) of Guwahati, Assam during transaction of undue advantage / bribe of Rs. 3.43 Lakh at Guwahati University Guest House, Guwahati.

As per the FIR, the name of the accused are Professor of Zoology and Dean of Life Sciences, NEHU, Prof Nirmalendu Saha and Pranjal Sharma a resident of Bishnu Rabha Path, Beltola, Guwahati.

A case was registered by CBI on 11.06.2025 against the said accused on the basis of a source information to the effect that the accused private person (Proprietor of a firm) while acting in collusion with the Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, and unknown others indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and in pursuance thereof facilitating the said accused professor to obtain undue advantage against award of supply orders of scientific equipment, laboratory items etc. and clearance of bills thereof.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Searches were conducted at two palaces which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Search is being conducted at one more place. Investigation is continuing.