Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Discussion must before decision on railways: UDP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The UDP, which recently decided to be a part of the all-party committee on railways, has asserted that supporting or opposing railways just for the sake of it without any discussion is a not good idea.
Speaking to media persons here, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said the party has already nominated its members to the committee.
“We know about the terms of reference of the committee. The government will not only solicit the views of the committee members but the views of all other stakeholders would be taken into consideration before taking a final call on the railway project,” he said.
He refused to outline his party’s stand on railways, saying the committee has not even met once and it would be inappropriate for him to comment.
Over two months have passed since it was constituted, but the committee on railways has failed to start its exercise.
The three opposition parties — VPP, TMC and Congress — have decided to stay away from the committee.
The government has been trying to pursue the opposition parties to join the committee and give their views on the fate of the railway projects.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Job quota: Expert panel submits report to state govt
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation case Honeymoon murder By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: East Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder of a tourist in Sohra and the renewed calls...
MEGHALAYA

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge as part of the four-laning of...
MEGHALAYA

CoMSO refreshes demand for ILP, SITs with surprise rally

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) took out a surprise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

Popular news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge