Discussion must before decision on railways: UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The UDP, which recently decided to be a part of the all-party committee on railways, has asserted that supporting or opposing railways just for the sake of it without any discussion is a not good idea.

Speaking to media persons here, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said the party has already nominated its members to the committee.

“We know about the terms of reference of the committee. The government will not only solicit the views of the committee members but the views of all other stakeholders would be taken into consideration before taking a final call on the railway project,” he said.

He refused to outline his party’s stand on railways, saying the committee has not even met once and it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

Over two months have passed since it was constituted, but the committee on railways has failed to start its exercise.

The three opposition parties — VPP, TMC and Congress — have decided to stay away from the committee.

The government has been trying to pursue the opposition parties to join the committee and give their views on the fate of the railway projects.