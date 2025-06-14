Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Job quota: Expert panel submits report to state govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The Expert Committee on Reservation Policy has submitted its report to the Meghalaya government, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed on Friday.
The same was discussed as an informal agenda during the Cabinet meeting, he said, while adding that the government has asked Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and senior government officials to examine the report.
A summary of the voluminous report will be prepared and placed before the Cabinet for deliberation. The summary will then be placed on the table of the State Assembly during the autumn session scheduled in September 2025.
The report is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the state reservation policy and its implications for the future.
The Committee headed by Justice (Retired) Mool Chand Garg was constituted by the state government on September 12, 2023, to review the existing reservation policy in the state following demands from several quarters.

Previous article
Discussion must before decision on railways: UDP
Next article
Govt to procure 90 buses to boost intrastate connectivity
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation case Honeymoon murder By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: East Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder of a tourist in Sohra and the renewed calls...
MEGHALAYA

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge as part of the four-laning of...
MEGHALAYA

CoMSO refreshes demand for ILP, SITs with surprise rally

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: Members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) took out a surprise...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

Popular news

All five accused to be taken to Sohra after interrogation: SP

MEGHALAYA 0
Meghalaya govt not to take legal action in defamation...

Honeymoon murder effect: Govt to revisit MRSSA to plug security gaps

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 13: Following the recent murder...

Umshyrpi Bridge work leads to traffic jams, disrupts life in city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 13: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge