Job quota: Expert panel submits report to state govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The Expert Committee on Reservation Policy has submitted its report to the Meghalaya government, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed on Friday.

The same was discussed as an informal agenda during the Cabinet meeting, he said, while adding that the government has asked Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and senior government officials to examine the report.

A summary of the voluminous report will be prepared and placed before the Cabinet for deliberation. The summary will then be placed on the table of the State Assembly during the autumn session scheduled in September 2025.

The report is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the state reservation policy and its implications for the future.

The Committee headed by Justice (Retired) Mool Chand Garg was constituted by the state government on September 12, 2023, to review the existing reservation policy in the state following demands from several quarters.