Sunday, June 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Conrad lauds use of advanced farming tech adopted by locals

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday visited the Sawaiom Fresh Farm located in the Mawryngkneng area, expressing admiration for the advanced farming technologies being adopted by local entrepreneurs to address Meghalaya’s agricultural and fish production challenges.
The farm, started by Rudy Kharmawphlang and Rawnsley Syiem, is among the first in the state to integrate aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponics — modern farming methods that combine soil-less cultivation with high-efficiency water usage and sustainable fish-rearing. The Chief Minister, who spent time inspecting the facilities and interacting with the young entrepreneurs, described the venture as a “wonderful initiative” with the potential to transform local food systems.
Impressed by the innovation, Conrad said: “With the huge shortfall in fish production and supply in the state, this is a wonderful initiative to boost fish supply and natural agriculture.” He also mentioned that the government is keen to explore how such efforts can be supported and scaled up across the state.
Aquaponics is a closed-loop system that combines fish farming with plant cultivation, where fish waste provides natural nutrients for plants, and the plants help purify the water. Hydroponics and aeroponics allow plants to grow without soil, using mineral-rich water or mist, which makes it ideal for regions with limited arable land or high soil degradation.
He noted that the Sawaiom Fresh Farm demonstrates not just innovation but also resilience and enterprise among the youth of Meghalaya.
He assured both Rudy and Rawnsley that the government would work on mechanisms to support their efforts — be it through subsidies, training programs, or market linkages — to ensure that such models are replicated and become sustainable businesses for others to emulate.
The visit also underlines the state government’s increasing emphasis on modern, sustainable agricultural practices as part of its larger mission to improve food security, reduce dependence on imports, and create employment opportunities in rural areas.
“This is not just about farming,” said one of the co-founders, Rawnsley Syiem. “It’s about creating a new ecosystem of farming that is green, profitable and rooted in local knowledge but powered by global technology.”
With the support of the state machinery and growing awareness about clean and sustainable food systems, ventures like Sawaiom Fresh Farm could very well shape the future of agriculture in Meghalaya.

Previous article
Govt warns its employees against pvt visits abroad sans permission
Next article
Shillong municipality makes dog registration mandatory
