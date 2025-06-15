Govt warns its employees against pvt visits abroad sans permission

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: The state government has issued a stern warning that departmental proceedings will be initiated against government employees who undertake private visits abroad without obtaining prior permission.

In an official order, Commissioner and Secretary of the Personnel & A.R. (A) Department, CVD Diengdoh, stated that despite clear instructions outlined in a departmental circular issued in April last year, several instances have come to light of government employees traveling abroad for personal reasons without the required approval.

Going forward, all employees who have undertaken such visits since the beginning of this calendar year are directed to declare these trips and seek ex post facto approval through the proper channel.

Failure to do so will result in suo motu action, the order warned.

Additionally, any future travel abroad without prior permission will invite departmental proceedings.

All Administrative Departments and Heads of Departments have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions.