Sunday, June 15, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt warns its employees against pvt visits abroad sans permission

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: The state government has issued a stern warning that departmental proceedings will be initiated against government employees who undertake private visits abroad without obtaining prior permission.
In an official order, Commissioner and Secretary of the Personnel & A.R. (A) Department, CVD Diengdoh, stated that despite clear instructions outlined in a departmental circular issued in April last year, several instances have come to light of government employees traveling abroad for personal reasons without the required approval.
Going forward, all employees who have undertaken such visits since the beginning of this calendar year are directed to declare these trips and seek ex post facto approval through the proper channel.
Failure to do so will result in suo motu action, the order warned.
Additionally, any future travel abroad without prior permission will invite departmental proceedings.
All Administrative Departments and Heads of Departments have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions.

Previous article
Dorbar warns legal action against govt over Ayush hospital
Next article
Conrad lauds use of advanced farming tech adopted by locals
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday

Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on...
NATIONAL

High-level panel to unearth root cause

Plane crash death toll reaches 270 New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Mumbai, June 14: The Centre on Saturday set up a high-level multi-disciplinary...
MEGHALAYA

Work on Umshyrpi Bridge to continue until June 18

By Our Reporter SHILONG, June 14: The ongoing construction of the Umshyrpi Bridge will take some more time to...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA disappointed over Prof N Saha’s arrest by CBI

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 14: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) has expressed deep disappointment following the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Residents react after their home was struck by a...

High-level panel to unearth root cause

NATIONAL 0
Plane crash death toll reaches 270 New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Mumbai, June 14:...

Work on Umshyrpi Bridge to continue until June 18

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILONG, June 14: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

Popular news

Residents react after their home was struck by a missile launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday

INTERNATIONAL 0
Residents react after their home was struck by a...

High-level panel to unearth root cause

NATIONAL 0
Plane crash death toll reaches 270 New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Mumbai, June 14:...

Work on Umshyrpi Bridge to continue until June 18

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILONG, June 14: The ongoing construction of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge