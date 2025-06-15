Sunday, June 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Shillong municipality makes dog registration mandatory

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 14: The office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shillong Municipal Board has issued a public notice directing all residents within the Shillong Municipal area to register their pet dogs with the Board under Section 128 of the Meghalaya Municipal Act (MM Act).
According to the notification, every pet owner is required to obtain an official identification tag (dog tag) for their dogs by paying a registration fee of Rs 250. The move is aimed at regulating pet ownership and ensuring public safety, particularly in public spaces where stray dog incidents have become a concern.
The municipal authorities have also instructed all dog owners to ensure that their pets are not allowed to roam freely on public roads or in neighbourhoods. Any instance of letting dogs wander unsupervised will be considered a violation of municipal guidelines.
In a stern warning, the Board added that any dog found without a valid identification tag will be treated as a stray animal. In such cases, necessary legal action will be taken against the owners as per provisions laid down in the Act.
The initiative is part of a broader effort to manage urban animal welfare, improve sanitation, and reduce incidents involving unregistered dogs in the city. The Shillong Municipal Board is expected to carry out checks in the coming weeks to enforce compliance.

