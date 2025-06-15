Plane crash: Anand district mobilises ambulances to bring back mortal remains of 33

Anand, June 15 : The district administration in Gujarat’s Anand has initiated the process of returning the bodies of the 33 deceased residents who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash, and preparations for their final rites are underway.

In a high-level meeting held at the Anand Collectorate, officials laid out a coordinated plan for the dignified handover of the victims’ bodies to their families.

Of the 33 deceased from Anand, DNA samples of relatives of 32 victims have already been collected at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The identification process is expected to take approximately 72 hours, after which the remains of those with confirmed matches will be transported back to their native villages. To facilitate this, 19 ambulances from the Anand district have been dispatched to Ahmedabad.

A police escort (pilot) will accompany each vehicle to ensure smooth transit and handover to the bereaved families.

District officials have been instructed to be present during the final rites to provide support and maintain protocol.

In the meeting held at the Collectorate, the District Collector guided taluka-level officers and other senior officials on the procedures to be followed for body transportation, coordination with families, and assistance during cremation.

Deputy Collector Mita Dodia has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee interdepartmental coordination and ensure that all processes are handled with urgency and sensitivity.

Officials have also been asked to visit the families of the deceased twice a day, morning and evening, to provide on-ground assistance and respond immediately to any issues or requirements from the bereaved households.

Given that many relatives of the deceased are currently abroad, the district has set up cold storage facilities in 10 hospitals to preserve the bodies until family members arrive for the last rites. This step ensures that families living overseas will have the opportunity to pay their final respects.

–IANS