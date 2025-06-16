M’aya aims to become India’s football capital, says CM

Shillong, June 15: In a significant push to elevate Meghalaya’s status in the national football landscape, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming the state — and Shillong in particular — into the football capital of India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 4th Division Football League organised by the Shillong Sports Association (SSA), Sangma outlined a comprehensive roadmap aimed at nurturing talent, upgrading infrastructure, and building a sustainable football ecosystem across the state.

“We have a bigger plan for the development of football,” the Chief Minister declared, underlining the state government’s ambitious vision. He pointed to several landmark initiatives already in motion, including the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium at Mawkynroh — tipped to be among the largest football venues in the country. Additionally, plans are underway to set up a national-level football academy, which will serve as a high-performance hub for young players from across the region.

Sangma also spoke about ongoing projects to develop multiple football grounds equipped with both natural and artificial turf, catering to year-round play and professional training. These efforts fall under the umbrella of the Chief Minister’s Football Mission, a state-backed programme aimed at providing structured support for the sport’s growth in Meghalaya.

Highlighting the government’s financial commitment, the Chief Minister noted that Rs 28 lakh was allocated last year to support SSA tournaments under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant. This year, the funding has been increased to Rs 30 lakh to support the ongoing tournament and the participating teams.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when football continues to capture the imagination of Meghalaya’s youth, with local clubs and academies emerging as strong breeding grounds for talent. As the 4th Division Football League kicks off, the state’s football fraternity is hopeful that such institutional support will help translate grassroots enthusiasm into national recognition — and eventually, dominance on the Indian football stage.