India in safe hands, says Michael Clarke

New Delhi, June 15: As India gears up for a new era in Test cricket, former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed the team to rise to the challenge despite their inexperience, stating that India is in “safe hands” and boasts “enough talent” to potentially beat England in the upcoming five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

Clarke acknowledged that the absence of Test veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with ace spinner R Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami, makes the squad look significantly younger. Yet, he noted, it also opens up opportunities for new leaders and emerging stars to step up. Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in Tests, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy, marking the beginning of India’s fresh chapter in red-ball cricket.

“The squad might not be what many expected to board the flight to England. Missing names like Rohit and Virat is massive, but this is what transition looks like. Someone’s exit is another’s opportunity,” Clarke said in an interview with Revsportz.The former skipper pointed to the uncertainties around Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management as one of India’s biggest challenges in the series. With the pacer unlikely to feature in all five Tests, India may have to be strategic in picking matches where his impact could be maximised. “We know Bumrah won’t play all five Tests, so spacing him out becomes key. Win early and you ease the pressure. But England is a tough place to tour — five Tests here will test depth and resolve,” Clarke explained.

India’s fast-bowling resources include Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav stands out as the lone frontline spinner. Clarke identified Kuldeep as India’s potential trump card.

“He’s the X-factor. I think he’s earned the right to be the first-choice spinner. He’s a match-winner. If India is to win this series, I truly believe Kuldeep Yadav could be the difference,” Clarke said.

Several fresh faces, including Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, are expected to make their England debut in whites. Clarke highlighted the advantage of their fearlessness. “Sometimes, not knowing what to expect works in your favour. These players don’t have the scars of past failures. That can be liberating.” (Agencies)