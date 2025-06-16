Young India face litmus test in England as Gill era begins

New Delhi, June 15: A new chapter in Indian cricket is set to unfold as the team gears up for a gruelling five-match Test series against England starting June 20 in Leeds. With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the longest format, India enters a transitional phase—one that brings both excitement and uncertainty.

Leading the charge will be 24-year-old Shubman Gill, who will mark his debut as India’s 37th Test captain. The series will also serve as India’s opener for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Gill, who will have Rishabh Pant as his deputy, revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have placed their full faith in him without burdening him with expectations.

“I’ve had many conversations with Gauti bhai and Ajit bhai. They want me to express myself as a leader. There’s no pressure or expectations from them.

The only expectations I have are from myself,” said Gill in an interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his vision for the team, Gill added, “Apart from the trophies, I want to build a culture where players feel secure and happy. With the volume of cricket and squad rotations, it’s easy to feel left out. Creating that sense of belonging is my aim.”The squad heading to England has a fresh look. Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and comeback man Karun Nair bring new energy, while experienced campaigners like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj offer crucial balance.

Only Rahul, Pant, and Jadeja have scored Test hundreds in England, underlining the inexperience of the new batting line-up in foreign conditions. However, the opportunity is immense.

“Naturally, any team will miss the experience of players like Rohit, Virat, or Ashwin,” said a senior official. “But this is a golden opportunity for the younger lot to make a mark.”

Karun Nair, who famously scored a triple century in 2016 but fell out of favour, has forced his way back through strong domestic performances. Sai Sudharsan, lauded for his calm temperament, is seen as a future star if given the right backing.

The selection committee’s decision to invest in youth is being praised as a long-term move to ensure depth and resilience.

On the bowling front, India appear better equipped. With Bumrah, Siraj, and Shardul Thakur—all of whom performed admirably during the last England tour—there’s reason for optimism. Thakur, in particular, brings value as a seam-bowling all-rounder. The squad also includes promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, adding variety to the attack.

While India will bank on their spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to pose challenges on wearing pitches later in the series, the team is also wary of England’s Shoaib Bashir.

The tall off-spinner impressed recently with a nine-wicket haul against Zimbabwe, and his bounce and accuracy could test Indian batters who haven’t faced much spin in recent domestic games.“Bashir has that extra bounce and a Lyon-like line. His consistency and control could make him England’s X-factor in the series,” said a team analyst, highlighting India’s vulnerability against high-quality spin in recent times.

As the series looms, history offers hope for Gill’s young team. India’s three historic Test series wins in England—in 1971, 1986, and 2007—all came under new captains: Ajit Wadekar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid. Will 2025 mark another such turning point?

The five-match series promises not only thrilling cricket but also a defining moment in India's red-ball journey. It is not just a tour—it is a test of transition, temperament, and team-building.