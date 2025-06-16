Solar street lights installed at Rangamati village in Kamrup for HEC mitigation

Guwahati, June 16: Premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak

( www.aaranyak.org ) in collaboration with Loharghat Forest Range Office under

Kamrup (W) Forest Division of Assam Forest Department and with cooperation from

the community members installed five solar street lights at different human elephant

conflict (HEC) prone locations at Rangamati village.

These solar street lights are expected reduce chances of direct confrontation between

villagers and wild elephants during night hours thereby secure lives of villagers.

The Loharghat Range Officer, Nayanjyoti Das, took the initiative to install the solar

street lights as a mitigation measure. From Aaranyak Assistant Manager Anjan Baruah

and field staff Bijoy Kalita oversaw the installation of solar lights on the ground.

Rangamati village is situated in Kamrup district of Assam under Loharghat Forest

Range while adjacent villages such as Satpur, Bhagabatipara, Gosaihat, etc., are located

near the Maliata Reserve and Rani Reserve Forest and adjacent to Meghalaya border.

The human-elephant conflict has been there in the area for over four year. The

elephants come to these villages from Meghalaya area and Rani Reserve Forest in

search of food. Elephants usually come into the villages and forage on standing crops

and sometimes damage property every season.

Two people have died in HEC incidents in this area so far. On the other hand, two

elephants died due to a train accident as the railway track is very close to the Maliata

Reserve and the Rangamati village area.

A small herd of elephants containing about six elephants, has been roaming around the

area. As this is a new issue for the villagers, the people get panicked.

Aaranyak and Loharghat Range have been collaborating to control the HEC mitigation

and facilitate coexistence. On the public demand, the Forest Department recently drove

away the elephants towards Rani Reserve Forest. But the herd came back again.

Aaranyak has provided a number of rechargeable torch lights to the local elephant

committees, VDPs, etc., as a mitigation tool through some awareness programmes

organized with the help of the Forest Department. Beyond that, Aaranyak has

participated in several community awareness programnes organized by the Loharghat

Range.