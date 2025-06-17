Tuesday, June 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Red alert with extremely heavy rain issued for Assam, Meghalaya

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, June 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a red alert with extremely heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, squall for June 18 and 19, and orange alert for June 20 across Assam and Meghalaya.

“The weather pattern suggests that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at the isolated places in various districts of the state in the coming two to three days which may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets,” a statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here on Tuesday said.

“The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the above and also recent incidents of flood, landslides and water blockage owing to very heavy rainfall a few days back, Assam State Disaster Management Authority requests all the people of the state to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” the statement said.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have also been requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides, it said.

“Residents in the vulnerable areas are further advised to keep an adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, candles etc. They are advised to reach out ASDMA on 0361-1070, 0361-1079, 0361-112 and DDMA on 0361-1077,” it said.

People living in the identified landslide-prone vulnerable areas of Assam have been advised to shift to safe shelters (relief camps) or other safer places of their choice for the next three days.

