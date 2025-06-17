Tuesday, June 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam-Arunachal border issues: Regional committee meeting charts resolution path

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, June 17: In a significant move towards resolving the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the fifth regional committee meeting between the two states settled several sensitive points of contention on Tuesday and arrived at a consensus on villages with unresolved issues.

The inter-state border meeting is part of the structured and sustained efforts by the regional committee to address the border dispute involving Assam’s Dhemaji district and the Lower Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting, held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), Dirpai Chapori at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam, was jointly chaired by Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Arunachal Pradesh minister Kento Jini.

Notably, most of the issues concerning the disputed villages were resolved in earlier meetings. For the few villages where issues still persist, it was decided that joint field verification would be conducted in coordination with public representatives and local residents.

A comprehensive report based on these findings would be submitted within the next two months to enable a timely and lasting resolution.

Under the guidance of the central leadership and following multiple rounds of dialogue, both states have made notable progress in narrowing differences. The deliberations on Tuesday marked another forward step in this direction, concluding on a constructive and positive note.

Other ministers, MLAs and senior officials and representatives of the regional committees of both the states also attended the meeting.

Previous article
Red alert with extremely heavy rain issued for Assam, Meghalaya
Next article
ONGC gas leakage: Assam CM expresses concern; says US expert will be engaged to plug leak
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi’s outreach to diaspora spurs FDI flow into India

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to the Indian diaspora to invest in their ancestral...
MEGHALAYA

Put MRSSA to practice to safeguard tourists, locals: A L Hek

Shillong, June 17:  Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek today said that the State Government should ensure the usage...
NATIONAL

ONGC gas leakage: Assam CM expresses concern; says US expert will be engaged to plug leak

GUWAHATI, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed grave concern over the leakage of...
MEGHALAYA

Red alert with extremely heavy rain issued for Assam, Meghalaya

GUWAHATI, June 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a red alert with extremely heavy rain,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi’s outreach to diaspora spurs FDI flow into India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach...

Put MRSSA to practice to safeguard tourists, locals: A L Hek

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 17:  Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek today...

ONGC gas leakage: Assam CM expresses concern; says US expert will be engaged to plug leak

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi’s outreach to diaspora spurs FDI flow into India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach...

Put MRSSA to practice to safeguard tourists, locals: A L Hek

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 17:  Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek today...

ONGC gas leakage: Assam CM expresses concern; says US expert will be engaged to plug leak

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge