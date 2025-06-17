Assam-Arunachal border issues: Regional committee meeting charts resolution path

GUWAHATI, June 17: In a significant move towards resolving the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the fifth regional committee meeting between the two states settled several sensitive points of contention on Tuesday and arrived at a consensus on villages with unresolved issues.

The inter-state border meeting is part of the structured and sustained efforts by the regional committee to address the border dispute involving Assam’s Dhemaji district and the Lower Siang and East Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting, held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), Dirpai Chapori at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam, was jointly chaired by Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Arunachal Pradesh minister Kento Jini.

Notably, most of the issues concerning the disputed villages were resolved in earlier meetings. For the few villages where issues still persist, it was decided that joint field verification would be conducted in coordination with public representatives and local residents.

A comprehensive report based on these findings would be submitted within the next two months to enable a timely and lasting resolution.

Under the guidance of the central leadership and following multiple rounds of dialogue, both states have made notable progress in narrowing differences. The deliberations on Tuesday marked another forward step in this direction, concluding on a constructive and positive note.

Other ministers, MLAs and senior officials and representatives of the regional committees of both the states also attended the meeting.