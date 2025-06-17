ONGC gas leakage: Assam CM expresses concern; says US expert will be engaged to plug leak

GUWAHATI, June 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed grave concern over the leakage of gas from ONGC’s Rudrasagar oil field at Bhatiapar in Sivasagar district since June 12, affecting nearly 350 families living in the area.

“We are extremely worried about the gas leakage in Sivasagar and are treating the situation with extreme caution. In spite of the best efforts put forward by ONGC so far, the leakage has not been stopped. People are suffering from the extreme heat owing to the incident (even as there has been no fire as of now). Nearly 350 families are camping at a nearby school. Students are not being able to attend schools and colleges,” Sarma, who visited the gas leak site on Monday night, informed.

During his visit to one of the relief camps, the chief minister also interacted with some of the affected families, took stock of their grievances while assuring necessary assistance.

It may be recalled that the gas leakage occurred at rig number 147(A) and well number 135 of ONGC, located at Rudrasagar oil field at Barichuk in Bhatiapar on June 12, 2025.

Addressing mediapersons in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, the chief minister informed that the chief secretary had spoken to the ONGC chairman in this regard, and the latter said he would visit the site at Sivasagar soon.

“An expert from the United States of America will also be engaged in ONGC’s efforts to plug the leakage. The ONGC officials are hopeful of plugging the leakage soon. I will take up the issue with the Union minister of petroleum and natural gas once I reach Guwahati in the evening,” the chief minister said.

Sarma said the focus would primarily be on two aspects – firstly to plug the gas leakage, and secondly, to provide compensation to the affected families. “Till the two priorities are fulfilled, we will be closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister informed that financial assistance of Rs 25000 to each of the affected families have been provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“This is just a token amount to fulfill immediate needs. We will discuss with ONGC regarding the amount of compensation to be provided to each of the affected families,” Sarma said.