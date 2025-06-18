Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA matching of 206 victims complete, 169 bodies handed over to kin

Ahmedabad, June 18: Six days after the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed 279 lives, the process of identifying the deceased through DNA matching is underway on a war footing.

By Wednesday, DNA samples of 206 victims had been successfully matched, and 169 bodies had been handed over to their families, according to an update from Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The aircraft, en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick airport, had crashed into the B.J. Medical College Hostel shortly after take-off on June 12 and burst into a fireball, killing nearly all on board and several on the ground.

The identification process of the remains continues as forensic and health agencies work round-the-clock to ensure accuracy and dignity in the handover process of the bodies. Earlier in the day, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had shared similar data, stating that as of 2 PM on Wednesday, DNA identification had been completed for 202 victims, and 181 families had been contacted.

Of these, 158 bodies had already been released to relatives. The numbers reflect a steady pace of progress in what officials have described as a highly sensitive and legally intricate process. Meanwhile, the impact of the crash on the B.J. Medical College community has also been significant.

Of the 30 medical students initially admitted to hospital following the crash, only one remains under treatment, with the rest discharged. Among the total 71 people on the ground injured, two have succumbed to their injuries, 42 have been discharged, and one patient remains critical.

The remaining are still undergoing treatment. Dr. Rakesh Joshi, who is involved in the DNA coordination efforts, emphasised the seriousness of the task at hand. “DNA matching involves not just science but also legal and emotional responsibility. Institutions like Forensic Science University, along with local administration and health departments, are working relentlessly to ensure families receive the remains of their loved ones as soon as possible,” he said.

As matching results continue to come in, officials expect the process to gain momentum in the coming days, bringing a semblance of closure to hundreds of grieving families.

IANS

