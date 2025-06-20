Friday, June 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi arrives in Vizag to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

By: Special Correspondent

Visakhapatnam, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday evening to lead the national event as part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and state minister Nara Lokesh received the Prime Minister at the airport. The Yoga celebrations will be held at R.K. Beach, where the Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people.

The main event scheduled to be held from 6.30 a.m. to 7.45 a.m., will synchronize with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative. The mass demonstration will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 7.45 a.m., and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Naidu posted on ‘X’ that Andhra Pradesh is ready for a historic celebration. “Over 2 crore people will join this movement across 1 lakh+ locations in our state. To join this grand celebration, find your nearest venue and participate. Together, let’s make YogaAndhra2025 a proud moment for our state!,” wrote the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the mega event. Elaborate arrangements have been made across a 26-kilometer stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram. The Chief Minister earlier told media that the state is aiming to achieve two Guinness World Records and a total of 22 world records through this Yoga Day initiative.

Meanwhile, 25,000 tribal students performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. This has set the record for the largest group and the most people performing Surya Namaskars simultaneously.

Chandrababu Naidu said arrangements have been made for 3.19 lakh people to perform yoga simultaneously from RK Beach. Participants from 8 lakh locations across the state, the country, and the world are expected to join.

“We estimated 2 crore registrations for Yoga Day participation, but registrations have surpassed expectations and reached 2.39 crores,” he said. The month-long “Yogandhra” initiative from May 21 to June 21 included over 15,000 yoga competitions, from village to state levels, conducted at tourist and important locations.

A total of 5,451 master trainers have contributed to the execution. Certificates were issued to 1,05,58,299 participants of various yoga programmes during this month. Every participant has been linked with Aadhaar and provided with a QR code.

To ensure smooth participation, transportation is being arranged for attendees from different areas. To organize the event as per plan, 326 compartments with a capacity of 1,000 people each have been readied. A total of 3.32 lakh T-shirts and 5 lakh yoga mats have been prepared.

Sanitation arrangements, including adequate toilets for morning sessions, have also been put in place. The event is themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. The state is working towards incorporating yoga into the curriculum from Class 9 onwards, with plans to hold yoga classes once or twice a week in schools. There are also plans to establish a deemed university dedicated to yoga, he added.

IANS

