Police to soon issue e-challans to traffic violators in Shillong

SHILLONG, June 20: With the installation of CCTV cameras across Shillong, the city police may soon begin issuing e-challans to traffic violators.

Sources informed that the CCTV cameras, installed under the Shillong Smart City project, are currently being used by police in criminal investigations and to trace vehicle numbers.

“Things are being worked out and hopefully, the e-challans to traffic violators will also be issued soon,” sources said.

The initiative features an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) with 20 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras placed at junctions identified by the traffic police.

In total, 328 cameras have been installed under the City Surveillance System. Of these, 20 are equipped with face recognition technology. All camera feeds are monitored 24×7 from a central control room and are recorded continuously for post-event analysis.

The surveillance system is expected to deter illegal activities, enhance the law-and-order situation, and assist enforcement agencies by providing both pre- and post-event information. It aims to foster a safer environment for citizens, enable quick response and ensure evidence-based action by authorities.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya government has also directed Shillong Police to enforce transport regulations more strictly across the district. Traffic personnel have been instructed to carry out thorough checks.