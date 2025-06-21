VPP-led EC to table budget on Tuesday

KHADC Summer Session 2025

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 20: The VPP-headed Executive Committee (EC) will table the full budget of the Council for the fiscal year 2025-2026 on the first day of the three-day Summer Session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

KHADC chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana, informed on Friday that the Executive Committee has not submitted any bills to be tabled in the upcoming session, which will begin on June 24.

It may be mentioned that the budget, to be presented by Executive Member in-charge of Finance, Seiborlang Warbah, is likely to be passed on the final day of the session, June 26.

The second day of the Council’s Summer Session has been reserved for private members’ business.

It may be recalled that the KHADC had passed a three-month vote-on-account amounting to Rs 34.44 crore on March 29 for the period of April to June 2025.

The VPP-led Executive Committee could not table the full budget during the March session due to a paucity of time.

PAC submits report

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) submitted its report to Council Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana on Friday.

The report was presented by PAC Chairman Titosstarwell Chyne in the presence of committee members—Juristman Iawphniaw, Denzil R. Chen, and Eddieson Kharumnuid from the ruling side, and Grace Mary Kharpuri and Ricky Shullai from the opposition. Also present was Balentine Sohtun, Secretary of the Legislative Wing and the PAC Member Secretary.

The committee was formed to examine the findings, recommendations, and observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Speaking to reporters after the submission, Chyne said he could not disclose the report’s recommendations as it is scheduled to be tabled during the upcoming summer session of the Council, beginning June 24.

He said the PAC held five meetings to discuss the CAG report and sought explanations from the concerned departments.

“We have made suggestions to the departments on how to address the various deficiencies and irregularities highlighted in the CAG report,” Chyne stated.

He added that departments have also provided clarifications on actions already taken in response to the CAG’s recommendations. “Our final recommendations are based on detailed deliberations held by the committee. These will guide the necessary steps to address the audit findings,” he said, noting that all PAC members actively participated and contributed their views during the initial meetings.

Chyne also confirmed that the committee conducted a comprehensive review of the audit report to determine an appropriate course of action.

Earlier, he acknowledged that the CAG had pointed out irregularities in the use of central grants and inconsistencies in the recruitment process for council vacancies.

Notably, the CAG recommended the formation of the PAC to ensure effective follow-up on audit observations.