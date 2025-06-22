Ampareen visits Tura, takes stock of med college work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday inspected the Tura Medical College and Hospital construction site, underlining the government’s determination to fast-track work on the first medical college of the Garo Hills region.

Accompanied by senior officials, the minister took stock of the progress of work, evaluated pending infrastructure requirements, and directed efforts toward removing bottlenecks that have caused delays in the ambitious project.

The officials informed Lyngdoh that the progress of work in Phase 1 is 75%. They said work in Phase 2 is advancing steadily. Infrastructure for water supply has already reached the site and is expected to become operational shortly.

One of the key access routes, the 1.7-kilometre approach road, is currently 70% complete. This road is crucial for ensuring connectivity to the institution, both during the construction phase and once the college becomes functional.

The work of the Electrical Substation building is complete but energisation through a 33KVA power line is awaited. The officials clarified that the necessary file for financial deposit is being processed by the Finance Department, after which the connection will be facilitated by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

The initial project deadline was December 2025 but it has now been extended to March 2026 due to “unavoidable delays” linked to site challenges and procedural clearances.

After the inspection, Lyngdoh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering quality medical education infrastructure in the region.

She emphasised that the medical college will not only boost academic and professional opportunities for aspiring medical students from Garo Hills but will also strengthen the broader healthcare delivery system across western Meghalaya.

“This visit was aimed at tracking key milestones, addressing bottlenecks, and reaffirming our government’s commitment to strengthening medical education and delivering better healthcare infrastructure in the Garo Hills region,” Lyngdoh said.

The medical college is expected to serve as a cornerstone institution, bridging the gap in medical education in Garo Hills and reducing the dependence on distant cities for education and healthcare services.