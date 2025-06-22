Events promote en masse multiple benefits of yoga

Meghalaya celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/TURA, June 21: Meghalaya on Saturday joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga with scores of programmes held across the state to propagate various benefits of yoga. This year, the International Yoga Day was celebrated under the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, Shillong, hosted the central event “Yoga Sangam” at the Convocation Hall, NEHU, which was attended by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari, among others.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the health minister emphasised the need to make yoga accessible to all sections of society and promote it among the youth for a healthier future.

She added that doing so will help India nurture a generation of young people with healthy minds and bodies.

On the other hand, Tiwari spoke about the role of NEIAH in promoting traditional wellness systems.

Meanwhile, Director-in-charge of NEIAH, Prof. (Dr) Vijay Kumar, inspired the youths to embrace yoga for holistic well-being.

As part of the wider celebrations, NEIAH had undertaken a series of preparatory activities in recent months. These included the distribution of approximately 1,500 plants to central institutions and organisations to promote ecological balance and wellness. Various creative competitions such as yoga asana, painting and photography were held to engage the youth. Demonstrations of the common yoga protocol were conducted in schools, colleges, offices and tourist spots across Meghalaya. Further, special yoga awareness talks were aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan Shillong to further spread the message of yoga’s benefits to the broader public.

Other highlights of the programme include a common yoga protocol session by expert practitioners, prize distribution, et al.

At NEIGRIHMS, nearly 400 participants—including doctors, students, staff, and their families—took part in yoga sessions at the Indoor Stadium. The programme was inaugurated with a recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the programme, Officiating Director Prof. Vandana Raphael described yoga as both thought and action, helping individuals reconnect with nature. Joint Secretary (RCH) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Meera Srivastava, was also part of the event and praised NEIGRIHMS’s wellness initiatives.

The yoga protocol was conducted by Prof. Rituparna Barooah, assisted by 50 first-year MBBS students who had undergone three months of training. Prof. Animesh Mishra, Dean and Medical Superintendent, lauded the enthusiastic efforts of the staff and confirmed NEIGRIHMS’s participation in the mass yoga demonstration being held simultaneously at

one lakh locations across India.

Similarly, the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, held a large yoga session at its Frontier Headquarters in Shillong, with enthusiastic participation from personnel of all ranks. During the programme, Inspector General OP Upadhyay underlined the significance of yoga in maintaining discipline, mental focus and physical strength in the force. He also shared that regular yoga sessions are now being organised across BSF units and border outposts in the region.

The 101 Area of the Indian Army also hosted yoga sessions across Shillong for participants of all age groups and experience levels. Emphasising the core idea behind this year’s theme, the Army reaffirmed its commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being and peaceful communities through guided yoga and mindfulness practices.

Meanwhile, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), to commemorate the day, conducted a tree plantation drive alongside yoga observances. Around 100 saplings were planted in Upper Shillong along the Shillong-Dawki Road project stretch, while staff members took part in yoga sessions, promoting both environmental and personal wellness.

In Laitumkhrah, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Shillong, in collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission, held a spiritually enriching yoga event. The programme was attended by revered monks, including Swami Hitakamananda, Swami Divyaswarupananda, and Swami Vedeshananda, who highlighted yoga’s universality and transformative power.

Swami Vedeshananda reminded participants that yoga, proposed by PM Modi and endorsed by 175 countries, is a path to inner peace and should be embraced by all irrespective of background or faith.

Similarly, the Art of Living Foundation, Shillong Chapter, organised a range of programmes at various locations, reaching people from all walks of life. At Ri-Bhoi Village Community School, students and teachers explored yoga’s role in focus and resilience. Over 170 people participated at Rilbong Sports & Cultural Club, where a yoga dance competition was also held. At NEHU, more than 200 faculty, students and families engaged in a mass session where Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Sumarbin Umdor highlighted yoga’s mental health benefits. Special sessions were also conducted with Meghalaya Progressive Street Vendors Association, Marwari Yuva Manch, Rhino Heritage Museum, Shillong Cantonment, CAU-Umiam, NERIE (NCERT) Umiam and various government offices and schools.

In Sohra, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) hosted a special event at the scenic Arwah-Lumshynna Caves despite inclement weather.

Led by senior officials, the session featured guided yoga by NEIAH experts and drew enthusiastic participation from staff and locals alike. A simultaneous event was held at the GSI Shillong office, where a live telecast of the national yoga event was followed by a yoga session. The celebration also marked the conclusion of a week-long Yoga Boot Camp.

Similarly, the Territorial Army’s 119 Infantry Battalion (TA) ASSAM held yoga sessions at the picturesque Laitlum Canyons, braving poor weather to demonstrate their commitment to holistic health. In a separate outreach effort, they also organised a session for schoolchildren at Lumparing Nepali Primary School, promoting wellness and awareness among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills District Yogasana Sports Association, in collaboration with District Sports and RBA Hindi Secondary School, celebrated the day with active participation from NCC cadets, community leaders and school representatives.

The Youth Hostel, Shillong, hosted a yoga session in association with the Meghalaya Yogasana Sports Association, affiliated with Yogasana Bharat and Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

The event, aimed at promoting holistic wellness and sustainability, saw around 50 participants who registered digitally via QR code, receiving e-certificates. The session included common asanas, breathing exercises and athletic yoga demonstrations, and concluded with the distribution of refreshments.

In an initiative focused on the working class, the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Shillong, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Progressive Street Vendors Association, launched a three-day yoga and meditation programme for street vendors. During the inaugural event, Deputy Commissioner DBS Mukhim of FSSAI said the initiative aims to connect both the intellectual and emotional aspects of participants to encourage healthier lifestyles.

The programme also featured yoga postures, breathing techniques and motivational talks, with several vendors reporting improved well-being since their participation.

Garo Hills joins day-long celebrations

Various programmes were also held in the Garo Hills region to mark the day as hundreds of participants from diverse institutions came together to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm and a shared commitment to wellness, unity and holistic living.

At Don Bosco College, Tura, hundreds of NCC cadets from across Garo Hills gathered for a large-scale yoga session. The event fostered a spirit of discipline and physical well-being among the cadets, who engaged in a series of yoga exercises alongside senior NCC personnel.

Under the guidance of NCC officer Sub Bir Bahadur Thapa, participants practised meditation, mindful breathing and concentration techniques, aimed at nurturing both body and mind.

During the programme, which was organised by the NCC in collaboration with the college management, the cadets were inspired to embrace yoga as a daily practice for lifelong balance and resilience.

Meanwhile, the 120 Battalion of the CRPF also joined the nationwide Yoga Divas celebrations. Officers and personnel of all ranks participated in yoga sessions aimed at promoting health and mindfulness.

The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the significance of yoga was shared with the troops.

The event saw spirited participation, as members of the force pledged to incorporate yoga into their routines for improved mental and physical wellness.

At the College of Community Science (CCS), Central Agricultural University (CAU), Tura, a vibrant yoga session was held with participation from faculty, students, staff and young children.

Yoga trainer Shraddha Karki Chetry led the session, guiding participants through breathing exercises and postures designed to promote flexibility, mental clarity and calmness.

In her address, Dean of the college, Dr Jyoti V. Vastrad, emphasised the rising importance of yoga in coping with academic and personal pressures and encouraged everyone to practise it daily for sustained well-being.

A special celebration was also conducted by the Laboratory Nursery School under the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, where young children performed warm-up exercises and simple yoga asanas under the guidance of their teachers.

Dr Vastrad, who was present at the event, praised the staff’s efforts in integrating yoga into the children’s curriculum, noting its significance in their holistic development.