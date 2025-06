By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: Vice Principal of St Edmund’s College, Monotosh Chakravorty, passed away on Saturday night in Kolkata. He had been ailing for the past couple of months.

Apart from being a dedicated teacher, Chakravorty was also known for his skills as a debater and his contributions as a social worker.

Chakravorty also served as the president of Zenith Jubelieth Club, Laban, and was a member of the managing committee of Lady Keane Girls’ Higher Secondary School, among others.