NATIONAL

Pahalgam terror attack: Three attackers were Pakistanis linked to LeT

By: Agencies

Date:

Jammu, June 22 : In a significant disclosure, the two locals arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for harbouring Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators have confirmed that the three terrorists responsible for the attack were Pakistani nationals.

NIA said on Sunday that two locals arrested during the investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, told investigators that the three terrorists, who carried out the attack, belonged to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were Pakistani nationals.

The investigating agency in a major breakthrough arrested the two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The two men have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam, said the NIA on Sunday in a press release.

They have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with LeT.

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations.

“The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever,” said the release.

The NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack that shook the world on April 22. Further investigations in the case are continuing, said the NIA.

It must be mentioned that on April 22, Pakistan backed LeT terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, who had tried to stop the terrorists from spilling innocent blood. Among the 25 tourists was a Nepalese national.

The attack outraged the entire country, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces to avenge it.

India carried out target-specific strikes against terror infrastructure in nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, including Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

Pakistan retaliated by targeting civilian facilities in Poonch, Rajouri, Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and sending a barrage of drones on the western border.

Following this, Indian forces carried out precision attacks on 11 airbases in Pakistan.

–IANS

