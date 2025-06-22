Citizens sing, serve to save Wah Umkaliar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 21: “We are the world, we are the children” — the lyrics echoed along the banks of Wahumkaliar on Saturday morning, as members of Operation Clean-Up sang in chorus, underscoring their collective resolve to safeguard and protect the environment.

The spirited rendition marked the conclusion of yet another river clean-up drive, a campaign that has, over the years, quietly evolved into a powerful symbol of civic responsibility.

Prominent citizens, school principals, students, journalists, and members of civil society groups came together in the effort. Wading knee-deep through the sluggish, silty waters, volunteers toiled for hours, removing heaps of debris: discarded plastic, broken glass, rusting metal, and mounds of household waste that had long choked the river’s natural flow. With gloved hands and makeshift tools, they battled both pollution and indifference.

“We always think someone else will do the job, that it’s the government’s responsibility. I feel that’s the wrong mindset. We should all come together and contribute. It is a moral responsibility of every citizen. Just once a week, take out some time and clean your surroundings — the whole city is your home. I believe God visits places that are clean, and I hope everyone does their bit,” said city entrepreneur and environmentalist, Jiwat Vaswani.

Bryan Wahlang, Principal of Kiddies Corner School and a regular participant in Operation Clean-Up, echoed the sentiment. “We’ve been coming regularly with our children. Water is life, and if we don’t involve our children in such activities, they won’t understand its importance. We won’t be here forever, and we need to pass on the message — not just in words, but through action.”

He added, “Right now, many young children are participating, but this shouldn’t be limited to schools. Every family should be involved. Shillong belongs to all of us. If we don’t take care and feel responsible, who will? We can’t expect someone else to come and clean up our mess.”

Wahlang further noted the long-term impact the initiative is having: “Many of these children come back regularly because they feel that what they’re doing is meaningful. When they return home and share this awareness, I believe it will help shape a better world — with young ambassadors like them leading the way.”

Jasbir Singh, another member of Operation Clean-Up, reflected on the journey. “This is a very good initiative started by Kong Patricia, and I’ve been a part of it since the beginning. This river used to be a river of garbage, but over the years, with active participation from all stakeholders, it has improved significantly.

People are becoming more conscious about cleanliness.”

“Coming here and cleaning the river feels like cleansing my soul — like taking a bath,” he added with a smile.

Adding significance to the day’s effort was the presence of former Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, who joined the volunteers at the site. His participation — quiet yet powerful — reinforced the message that environmental concern transcends politics and that every hand, regardless of stature, counts.

“I joined in solidarity because I was inspired by them,” Sinha said. “Participation sends a message across the country that leaders of civil society groups must unite for social causes. The state and government alone cannot solve issues rooted in society — grassroots participation is a powerful solution.”

Perhaps most inspiring was the sight of schoolchildren — their uniforms replaced by work gloves — completely immersed in the clean-up. With a sincerity far beyond their years, they shared their hopes for a greener, cleaner world, urging adults to care more and do more.

Barika Rymbai, a class eight student from Kiddies Corner School, said, “We are here to keep the environment clean. As the younger generation, I feel we should take care of our surroundings so that future generations can live in a healthy environment.”

Another student, Vivania Wanniang, added, “I’m here to clean our surroundings for a better future — a healthier, cleaner planet.”

The clean-up drive, which takes place twice a month, may not make headlines each time, but its persistence tells its own story. Slowly but determinedly, Operation Clean-Up is transforming scattered individual efforts into a united movement — one that refuses to give up on the environment, or the people’s power to restore it.