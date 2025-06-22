News Capsule

Celebration

The ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VII, Umiam, will celebrate its 19th Foundation Day on Tuesday. According to a statement here, the programme will be attended by Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as the chief guest. “The event is expected to witness the participation of over 150 delegates, including scientists from ICAR and State Agricultural Universities, faculty members, KVK professionals, government officials and progressive farmers from across the region,” it said.

Training

The Office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner will conduct a training under Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme for volunteers from Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides from June 23 to 30 at Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides hall, Shillong, between 10 am and 4 pm.

Interaction

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will hold the CM-Connect programme on Monday from 11 am onwards at Football Field, Mawkdok, to interact with the villagers on different development issues in the area.

Camp

The office of the Block Programme Management Unit (NHM) will organise the Amlarem Aspirational Block Special ANC Camp at Syiemjingsuk Cathedral Hall, Amlarem on Tuesday.