Sunday, June 22, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Celebration
The ICAR Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VII, Umiam, will celebrate its 19th Foundation Day on Tuesday. According to a statement here, the programme will be attended by Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as the chief guest. “The event is expected to witness the participation of over 150 delegates, including scientists from ICAR and State Agricultural Universities, faculty members, KVK professionals, government officials and progressive farmers from across the region,” it said.

Training
The Office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner will conduct a training under Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme for volunteers from Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides from June 23 to 30 at Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides hall, Shillong, between 10 am and 4 pm.

Interaction
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will hold the CM-Connect programme on Monday from 11 am onwards at Football Field, Mawkdok, to interact with the villagers on different development issues in the area.

Camp
The office of the Block Programme Management Unit (NHM) will organise the Amlarem Aspirational Block Special ANC Camp at Syiemjingsuk Cathedral Hall, Amlarem on Tuesday.

Previous article
Inner Wheel Club of Shillong conducted the installation of the new board of members for the year 2025-26, with Madhu Jhunjhunwala as the president, in the city on Saturday
Next article
Month-long Natl Reading Day celebration gets under way
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 262 runs against India Leeds, June 21: On a...
SPORTS

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched his first Diamond League title in...
SPORTS

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and Filinza Hansepi won the open men’s and women’s events...
SPORTS

Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one of the most expensive footballers of all time after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and...
Load more

Popular news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge