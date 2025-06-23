With Season 3, reimagined ‘CMGMP’ promises more

SHILLONG, June 22: With more than 13,000 performances, over 7,750 artists engaged, and Rs 38.7 crore spent, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) has now been rebranded as “Chief Minister’s Grassroots Music Project” (CMGMP) becoming a standardised annual government programme.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday launched Season 3 of this project, kicking off a new chapter in this endeavour to promote and nurture the state’s musical heritage.

The launch was held at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture in Shillong, attended by the CM as chief guest. He was accompanied by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Delivering his keynote address, the chief minister recounted his struggles as a musician, lamenting the lack of opportunities. “We want to give our youth a platform to pursue their passion,” Sangma said.

What began as a small-scale experiment has now become a fully institutionalised programme, offering musicians both visibility and income.

The CMGMP has become a permanent, annual government programme with standardised venues, fixed performance schedules, and integrated training in music theory and deeper support for music production, the CM said.

Formerly called ‘MGMP’, the programme has clocked 13,104 gigs since its launch, with eight of them held outside Meghalaya.

On average, artists have earned Rs 10,000 per show, providing a much-needed financial lifeline to many struggling with limited opportunities in the state’s informal gig economy. The project has also created 175 jobs across five empanelled agencies managing logistics and coordination.

The Rs 38.7-crore budget covers both artist fees and management costs.

Notably, Season 2 of the project, which began in October 2024, has recorded more than 2,050 performances across districts such as East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and Jaintia Hills.

Events ranged from small live music nights with footfalls of 80-150 to high-profile collaborations like the Strawberry Festival and Boating Regatta, which drew crowds of 500 and more.

The biggest draws were medium to large concerts, including performances by international acts like Music Travel Love, which attracted over 1,500 attendees.

As CMGMP scales up, the challenge lies not in the number of gigs, but in ensuring that the music truly reaches and includes every corner of the state.