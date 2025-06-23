News Capsule

Condolence

A condolence meeting was held on Sunday at Zenith Jubelieth Club to condole the demise of the club president Monotosh Chakrabarty, former professor, Head of English Department and the Vice Principal of St. Edmund’s College. Members of the club, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay tribute to his remarkable contribution in the field of education and his unwavering dedication to the club. Heartfelt memories and tributes were shared, highlighting his humility, wisdom, and inspiring leadership. Apart from being a dedicated teacher, Chakrabarty was also known for his skills as a debater and his contributions as a social worker.The gathering observed a minute’s silence in remembrance of the departed soul.