Adverse US travel advisory an embarrassment for India: Congress

New Delhi, June 24: The Congress on Tuesday trained its guns on the government for what it called a deterioration in the country’s global standing as reflected by the US administration’s recent advisory warning its citizens, especially women, against travelling to India.

Addressing mediapersons at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, National Spokesperson of Congress Supriya Shrinate said that despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts over the past 11 years to travel across the globe and interact with world leaders, the country’s foreign policy has failed, with India’s image deteriorating from bad to worse.

Hitting out at what she called the failure of New Delhi’s foreign policy, Shrinate said, “We are the fourth-largest economy, but the US is not sparing any opportunity on the world stage to embarrass us.”

“Another reflection of the government’s diplomatic failure is the grand treatment offered to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir in the White House,” she said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s lunch hosted for the Field Marshal. Referring to the Level-2 advisory issued by the US government on India, Shrinate said women have been advised not to travel alone to India, and American government officials have been barred from travelling to India without permission.

Hitting out at the ‘blow’ delivered to the country’s image and its impact on tourism and the jobs in the sector, the Congress leader shared excerpts of the latest travel advisory issued by the US, which said: “Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk.” “Country Summary: Violent crime and terrorism occur in India. Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India; violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations and terrorists may attack with little or no warning.

They target: Tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls and government facilities,” the advisory said. She said the shocking aspect of the US government’s latest move is that Pakistan’s travel advisory has not been revised, while the one on India has been made more serious.

Calling the US advisory an embarrassment for the country, she said we demand answers on what we have gained from gimmicks like ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’ and ‘Ab ki bar Trump Sarkar’? “You claim that America is our friend, but it is issuing an adverse travel advisory against you and hosting your enemy for lunch,” said Shrinate.

IANS