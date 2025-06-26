Thursday, June 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Modi thanks CM for gifting him famed Ryndia silk

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the cultural and ecological significance of Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Ryndia silk, describing it as a powerful symbol of the state’s heritage and ethical craftsmanship.
In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the gift of Ryndia silk, which was handwoven by women weavers of Ri-Bhoi district and presented in a specially crafted box by designer brand KINIHO.
“Gratitude for presenting a piece of ‘Ryndia Silk’ fabric, a symbol of Meghalaya’s cultural heritage and pride. Your thoughtfulness is touching and is deeply appreciated,” the Prime Minister wrote.
In his letter, Modi noted the growing global demand for products that are not only environmentally sustainable but also socially responsible.
“Today, people around the world are increasingly seeking products that not only minimise the impact on the environment, but are also ethically produced, reflecting a growing global commitment to sustainability and social responsibility,” the letter reads.
Recognising the GI tag granted to Ryndia, the Prime Minister said it was “yet another step that reiterates our resolve to promote such products on the global stage.”
Reflecting on his visits to Meghalaya, Modi wrote: “Whenever I have visited Meghalaya, I have been overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth.”
He concluded the letter by reaffirming the Centre’s support for the state’s development journey: “Together, we will continue to serve the people of the state and ensure that Meghalaya plays a key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat.”
Responding to the letter, Sangma shared his gratitude on social media, writing: “Grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji for recognizing Ryndia, Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District’s women weavers. Thanks to designer KINIHO for reinterpreting our heritage with care and creativity.”
With the Prime Minister’s recognition, Ryndia is expected to receive a fresh boost in visibility, offering new momentum to Meghalaya’s handloom sector and the women-led weaving collectives that sustain it.

Previous article
Is Centre going to blink on ILP to Meghalaya?
Next article
Plantation drive by Karbis in WJH village triggers fresh tensions
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma NEW DELHI, June 25: Astronaut Shubhanshu...
MEGHALAYA

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State Museum at the premises of the U Soso Tham...
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police on Wednesday afternoon recovered a country-made pistol,...
MEGHALAYA

GH woman, lover, brothers held for husband’s murder

Post-mortem of exhumed body, two months after murder, confirms injury marks on victim’s neck, private parts SHILLONG, June 25:...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

NATIONAL 0
India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in...

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State...

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of...
Load more

Popular news

Kamaal ki ride thi: Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 others on course to reach ISS today

NATIONAL 0
India rewrites history after 41 years; second Indian in...

A museum with 360-degree view of life in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The revamped Williamson Sangma Meghalaya State...

Honeymoon murder: SIT recovers pistol, ammo from Indore stream

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge