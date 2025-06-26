Modi thanks CM for gifting him famed Ryndia silk

SHILLONG, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the cultural and ecological significance of Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Ryndia silk, describing it as a powerful symbol of the state’s heritage and ethical craftsmanship.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the gift of Ryndia silk, which was handwoven by women weavers of Ri-Bhoi district and presented in a specially crafted box by designer brand KINIHO.

“Gratitude for presenting a piece of ‘Ryndia Silk’ fabric, a symbol of Meghalaya’s cultural heritage and pride. Your thoughtfulness is touching and is deeply appreciated,” the Prime Minister wrote.

In his letter, Modi noted the growing global demand for products that are not only environmentally sustainable but also socially responsible.

“Today, people around the world are increasingly seeking products that not only minimise the impact on the environment, but are also ethically produced, reflecting a growing global commitment to sustainability and social responsibility,” the letter reads.

Recognising the GI tag granted to Ryndia, the Prime Minister said it was “yet another step that reiterates our resolve to promote such products on the global stage.”

Reflecting on his visits to Meghalaya, Modi wrote: “Whenever I have visited Meghalaya, I have been overwhelmed by the affection of the people, the pristine natural beauty and the unlimited potential of its energetic youth.”

He concluded the letter by reaffirming the Centre’s support for the state’s development journey: “Together, we will continue to serve the people of the state and ensure that Meghalaya plays a key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat.”

Responding to the letter, Sangma shared his gratitude on social media, writing: “Grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji for recognizing Ryndia, Meghalaya’s GI-tagged Eri silk, handwoven by Ri-Bhoi District’s women weavers. Thanks to designer KINIHO for reinterpreting our heritage with care and creativity.”

With the Prime Minister’s recognition, Ryndia is expected to receive a fresh boost in visibility, offering new momentum to Meghalaya’s handloom sector and the women-led weaving collectives that sustain it.