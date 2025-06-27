Friday, June 27, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Hostage families seek truce post Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Or Akiva (Israel), June 26: Liran Berman, a Palestinian hostage activist, has been in captivity for 629 days due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. The US-brokered ceasefire that halted 12 days of fighting has sparked hope that his brothers, Gali and Ziv, may finally return home. Berman believes that Hamas, armed and financed by Iran, is at its most isolated since the war in Gaza began, and that might prompt the militant group to soften its negotiating positions.
The war has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, with more than half of the dead being women and children. Hostage families have faced a 20-month-long nightmare trying to advocate for their loved ones’ fates while confronting the whims of Israeli and Hamas leaders and other crises in the Middle East. As the conflict eases, the families are hoping mediators seize the momentum to push for a new ceasefire deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have more room to maneuver, as he has more public support for the Iran war and its achievements. Hamas has repeatedly said it is prepared to free all the hostages in exchange for an end to the war in Gaza. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran has left Berman the most optimistic since a truce between Israel and Hamas freed 33 Israeli hostages earlier this year.
Iran’s Axis of Resistance is in disarray, and the war with Iran has given many hostage families hope that he might exert more pressure for a deal in Gaza. (AP)

Previous article
War-weary Iran eyes uncertain future
Next article
Bangladesh: BNP supports 10 year limit, for PM’s post
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Nissanka-Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 290-2 v B’desh

COLOMBO, June 26: Pathum Nissanka’s second successive test century led Sri Lanka to a formidable 290-2 after Bangladesh...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kim Kardashian to star in live-action Bratz film

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action film based...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

As Arjun Kapoor turned forty on Thursday, his former partner, Malaika Arora, shared a sweet birthday post for...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Question about wedding plans leaves Sara Ali Khan in splits

During a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, actress Sara Ali Khan couldn't contain...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nissanka-Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 290-2 v B’desh

SPORTS 0
COLOMBO, June 26: Pathum Nissanka’s second successive test century...

Kim Kardashian to star in live-action Bratz film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is reportedly...

Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As Arjun Kapoor turned forty on Thursday, his former...
Load more

Popular news

Nissanka-Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 290-2 v B’desh

SPORTS 0
COLOMBO, June 26: Pathum Nissanka’s second successive test century...

Kim Kardashian to star in live-action Bratz film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is reportedly...

Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As Arjun Kapoor turned forty on Thursday, his former...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge