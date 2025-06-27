Bangladesh: BNP supports 10 year limit, for PM’s post

DHAKA, June 26: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has conditionally agreed to a proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to a maximum of 10 years in a lifetime, according to local media. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party supports the term cap but opposes the formation of a constitutional appointments committee, arguing it would compromise the authority of the executive branch. His remarks followed a meeting with the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The NCC had initially proposed forming a National Constitutional Council but later suggested a Constitutional and Statutory Institution Appointments Committee, which BNP strongly opposes. NCC Vice Chairman Ali Riaz confirmed that discussions on the PM’s tenure remain unresolved, citing the lack of consensus on the appointments committee as a key obstacle.

Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties support the 10-year term limit but reject BNP’s condition. During the latest round of talks, most of the 30 participating parties agreed on the term limit, except BNP and two others. The absence of a clear roadmap for reforms and elections continues to fuel political unrest under the controversial interim government. (IANS)