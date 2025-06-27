World Watch

Friday, June 27, 2025
Four arrested in Karachi spy probe
KARACHI, June 26: Pakistan’s Sindh Police have arrested four individuals from Karachi for alleged espionage activities. The suspects were from the densely populated Quadabad area. They were found with two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols, and mobile phones. The suspects were accused of making videos and capturing pictures of sensitive installations. Their mobile phones are being sent for forensic analysis. The suspects were claimed to be working for Indian intelligence, but no evidence was provided to support this claim. (PTI)

Myanmar incinerates drugs worth $300mn
Yangon, June 26: Myanmar has destroyed around $300 million worth of confiscated illegal drugs, including opium, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, ketamine, and crystal meth. The drug burnings came a month after UN experts warned of unprecedented levels of methamphetamine production and trafficking from Southeast Asia’s Golden Triangle region. The country’s political crisis following the military takeover in 2021 has turbocharged the growth of the methamphetamine trade. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict. The UN labeled Myanmar in 2023 as the world’s largest opium producer.(AP)

Indian woman assaulted in Canada
OTTAWA, June 26: A 23-year-old Indian woman was brutally attacked and robbed near her home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The incident occurred after she finished her shift late. The victim, Tanpreet Kaur, was ambushed by two strangers at Roslyn Road. The attackers fled after stabbing and robbing her property. The victim was able to disarm the suspect and hold onto the knife. Bystanders intervened and called 911, and the suspects ran off. The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old girl was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and multiple breaches of a release order. (AP)

Bangladesh: BNP supports 10 year limit, for PM's post
