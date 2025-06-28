Saturday, June 28, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya set to get back five villages from Assam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Border pact with Assam by August 15, says Paul Lyngdoh

SHILLONG, June 27: The state government said that five villages will be returned to Meghalaya after it signs a memorandum of understanding with Assam by August 15 to resolve the boundary dispute.
“Before August 15, we will sign an MoU with the Assam government, whereby five new villages will come back to us,” MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Friday.
He said that these five areas fall under the Ri-Bhoi district.
On recurring boundary skirmishes despite the ongoing talks between the two states at various levels, he said that they are getting closer to a solution.
Talking about Langpih, the regional committee which he heads, he said what remains to be done is a joint visit by teams of both states.
Lyngdoh countered the accusations about the state government failing to make any headway in resolving the boundary dispute, resulting in the Lapangap residents facing encroachment and harassment from their Assam counterparts.
“We sent a magistrate to confront the Assam officials. So, it’s unfair to say that the government has done little,” he said.
The Assam and Meghalaya governments signed an agreement in March 2022 to resolve a 50-year-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah described as a “historic day” for the Northeast.
The two states agreed to address the border dispute in phases.
Out of the 12 points of contention, the six areas with relatively fewer differences were taken up in the first phase. In March last year, both governments resolved the dispute in Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra, and Hahim.
According to the agreement, Assam would retain 18.51 sq. km of the total 36.79 sq. km of disputed land in these areas.
In the second phase, both sides are working to resolve differences in Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga).

Previous article
Forced to do menial work, 2 HNLC cadres surrender
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Forced to do menial work, 2 HNLC cadres surrender

SHILLONG, June 27: Two cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)— Dibarius Jyrwa (32) and Ridor...
MEGHALAYA

MRSSA more potent than ILP in checking influx, says paul

SHILLONG, June 27: With pressure groups time and again raising the demand for inner line permit in Meghalaya,...
MEGHALAYA

RTI reveals misuse, violation of mineral reclamation funds

SHILLONG, June 27: Documents obtained through RTI applications have unearthed serious anomalies, misuse, and guideline violations in the...
MEGHALAYA

SMB bans display of goods outside premises

SHILLONG, June 27: Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) Chief Electoral Officer, PK Boro on Friday issued an order directing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Forced to do menial work, 2 HNLC cadres surrender

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: Two cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep...

MRSSA more potent than ILP in checking influx, says paul

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: With pressure groups time and again...

RTI reveals misuse, violation of mineral reclamation funds

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: Documents obtained through RTI applications have...
Load more

Popular news

Forced to do menial work, 2 HNLC cadres surrender

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: Two cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep...

MRSSA more potent than ILP in checking influx, says paul

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: With pressure groups time and again...

RTI reveals misuse, violation of mineral reclamation funds

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: Documents obtained through RTI applications have...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge