MEGHALAYA

Forced to do menial work, 2 HNLC cadres surrender

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 27: Two cadres of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)— Dibarius Jyrwa (32) and Ridor Lyngdoh Nonglait (30)—surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Eastern West Khasi Hills on Thursday.
The duo, residents of the district, confessed to police during preliminary interrogation that they were misled by one Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew into escaping to Bangladesh and joining the HNLC.
Pahsyntiew is currently wanted in connection with the Shillong Sadar Police Station’s investigation into the Shillong Syndicate Bus Stand IED blast case which occurred on March 10, last year.
The duo revealed that during their time with the HNLC, they were tasked with menial duties, including cultivation, which they said did not align with the organisation’s stated goals.
They expressed dissatisfaction and disillusionment after spending over 15 months under the direction of senior HNLC cadres.
According to police, the duo escaped from Bangladesh on June 20, with the intention of returning to the mainstream. Both have expressed sincere regret over their involvement with the outlawed group.
Their statements have been recorded, and they are currently being kept at a secured location pending further action, police confirmed.

MRSSA more potent than ILP in checking influx, says paul
Meghalaya set to get back five villages from Assam
