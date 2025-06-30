Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Fadnavis govt blinks, scraps orders on 3-language policy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, June 29: Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.
Immediately after the announcement, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) said the protest march planned on July 5 against the GRs has been cancelled.
However, Uddhav Thackeray said that a programme will take place on July 5 to celebrate the “unity of the Marathi manoos”.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the eve of the monsoon session of state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the GRs have been withdrawn, and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.
“Why was the government so adamant about the Hindi language and who exactly was pressuring the government for this remains a mystery,” Raj Thackeray said on X.
“Do not create confusion with the (Jadhav) committee’s report again, otherwise the government should note that this committee will not be allowed to function in Maharashtra,” he said.
Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that the BJP-led government was forced to withdraw the GRs owing to the strong unity shown by Marathi manoos.
“The government tried to divide Marathi people but failed to do so,” he said.
Fadnavis alleged that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12 and set up a committee on the policy implementation.
Uddhav dismissed the claim, saying he had appointed a study group on Mashelkar panel suggestions, but the group did not hold even a single meeting.
“The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula),” Fadnavis said.
The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.
Maharashtra minister Ashok Uike’s remarks opposing the imposition of Hindi found unexpected support from the MNS, which prominently featured his photograph and quote on its posters ahead of the July 5 protest. (PTI)

Previous article
Odisha CM orders administrative overhaul after Puri stampede
Next article
Monsoon covers entire country; 2 dead in U’khand; IMD sounds red alert in several states
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Selena Gomez to feature in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

Actor-singer Selena Gomez will reprise her role of Alex Russo in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Abhishek is worthy of praise: Big B

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is completing 25 years in the film industry...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Investigation points to medical factors

The latest developments in the Shefali Jariwala death case indicate that her unexpected passing is likely connected to...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Five killed in separate attacks in Pakistan PESHAWAR, June 29: Two separate terrorism incidents in northwest Pakistan have killed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selena Gomez to feature in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor-singer Selena Gomez will reprise her role of Alex...

Abhishek is worthy of praise: Big B

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan,...

Investigation points to medical factors

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The latest developments in the Shefali Jariwala death case...
Load more

Popular news

Selena Gomez to feature in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor-singer Selena Gomez will reprise her role of Alex...

Abhishek is worthy of praise: Big B

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan,...

Investigation points to medical factors

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The latest developments in the Shefali Jariwala death case...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge