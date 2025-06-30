Monday, June 30, 2025
NATIONAL

Odisha CM orders administrative overhaul after Puri stampede

By: Agencies

Date:

Bhubaneswar, June 29: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a major administrative shake-up following the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri which claimed three lives and left around 50 people injured.
With several crucial Rath Yatra events approaching, the CM has reassigned experienced IAS and IPS officers to ensure tighter coordination and public safety.
In a decisive move, ADG (Police Modernisation) SK Priyadarshi has been placed in overall charge of police arrangements for the Rath Yatra and related rituals in addition to his existing responsibilities, an official said.
Further strengthening the top administrative structure, senior bureaucrat Saswata Mishra has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the CM, a post lying vacant since Nikunja Dhal proceeded on central deputation.
Mishra will also continue as Principal Secretary, Finance Department, and Chairman, IDCO.
The CM has also engaged former Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal as the overall in-charge of the Rath Yatra.
The administrative action came swiftly after the stampede sparked nationwide outrage.
Within hours, Puri Collector Siddharth Sekhar Swain and Puri SP Vinit Agarwal were removed from their posts. Additionally, DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended from service.
DIG STF Pinak Mishra has been appointed as the new Puri SP. Despite his promotion to DIG rank, Mishra has been directed to function as SP during the Yatra, citing the critical nature of the role. Sources confirmed he assumed charge within hours of the transfer order.
To ensure full transparency, Majhi has ordered an administrative inquiry into the incident, to be conducted by Development Commissioner Anu Garg, a senior officer known for her firm administrative approach.
The inquiry will aim to determine lapses and recommend corrective measures.
Some of the most significant upcoming events are Sandhya Darshan (evening darshan) on July 4, Bahuda Jatra (return car festival) on July 5, Suna Besa (golden attire of deities on chariots) on July 6 and Niladeri Bije (deities return to main temple) on July 8.
These events attract lakhs of devotees, with the Suna Besa expected to draw maximum people.
“The congregation may exceed 15 lakh people this year for the Suna Besa,” a temple official said. (PTI)

