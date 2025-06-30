Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate

Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter to death on Sunday after she demanded money to buy chocolate in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, identified as Balaji Rathod, was arrested following the incident on the charge of murder, an official said.

“Rathod was addicted to alcohol, which caused frequent quarrels in his family. His wife had left him and started staying with her father. In the afternoon, his daughter Aarushi asked him for money to buy chocolate. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death using a saree,” the official said.

Rathod’s wife Varsha has demanded capital punishment for her husband.

The accused is a resident of Bhima Tanda in Udgir taluka of Latur district.

Police registered an FIR on a complaint lodged by his wife and arrested him. Further investigation is under way. (PTI)