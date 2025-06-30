Monday, June 30, 2025
NATIONAL

AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated

By: Agencies

Date:

Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash identified through DNA tests, has been cremated in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing closure to the family after two weeks of wait and distress that included submission of samples twice.
The 35-year-old, a mason by profession and father of two minor daughters, was on his way to London on Air India Flight 171 to meet relatives when it crashed into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in what turned out to be one of the worst aviation disasters in recent times.
His father Laljibhai had received a call from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which has been helming the DNA test and identification process, on Friday evening about Anil’s body being identified.
“We brought the body back to our native Dahisara (near Bhuj town) and performed the last rites on Saturday in the presence of all our relatives and scores of well-wishers. It took more than two weeks for authorities to identify Anil’s body, but at the end of it all we are at peace that it was identified and we could give him a dignified final farewell,” Laljibhai said.
In an effort to get closure to the pain from the loss, the family had held a symbolic cremation on Thursday, he added. (PTI)

