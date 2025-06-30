Monday, June 30, 2025
Mizoram: Bairabi-Sairang rail line completed; to boost connectivity, tourism

By: Agencies

Date:

Aizawl, June 30: In a major boost to connectivity in the Northeast, the construction of the much-awaited Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram has been completed. The 51.38 km-long railway line will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Vinod Kumar, Chief Engineer of the project, said, “This has been one of the most challenging projects undertaken by Indian Railways. Every segment of this line posed unique difficulties. Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the working season is limited to just four months a year.”

The Bairabi-Sairang line connects the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, directly to the Indian railway network. Previously, the railway line extended only up to Bairabi, and further travel to Aizawl was only possible via road, a route often affected by landslides and weather disruptions. With the completion of this line, direct rail connectivity from cities like Silchar and Guwahati to Aizawl will now be possible, reducing both travel time and logistical challenges.

The new line features four newly constructed stations in Mizoram: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang. It is expected not only to ease passenger travel but also to significantly boost tourism and trade in the region. Travel time between Silchar and Aizawl, which currently takes around eight hours by road, will be reduced to just three hours by train.

Similarly, road travel from Guwahati to Aizawl, which typically takes 14-18 hours, will now be completed in about 12 hours by rail. The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on November 29, 2014, and the project has taken nearly 11 years to complete.

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 5,021.45 crore, the project includes 48 tunnels with a combined length of 12,853 meters, and 142 iron bridges constructed to traverse the region’s challenging terrain. With its completion, the rail line that connects Bairabi and Sairang is expected to be a game-changer for Mizoram’s connectivity and economic growth. IANS

