Proximity to highway led to closure of KHADC toll gate: Ri-Bhoi dist admin

SHILLONG, June 29: The Ri-Bhoi district administration has submitted a report to the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department regarding the closure of the KHADC toll gate at Umdihar.

“We have submitted our report to the DCA which is the nodal department to deal with matters of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the state,” Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said on Sunday.

In its report, the district administration said it took action after finding the toll gate was only five meters away from the edge of the National Highway.

The district administration also raised a query on whether the KHADC had obtained NOC from the designated authority for operation of the Umdihar toll gate.

The DCA had, earlier, reiterated that a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the designated authority in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state government before setting up toll gates on national highways, state highways, and major district roads.

Recently, Opposition MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri had also questioned the establishment of the KHADC toll gate at Umdihar, citing a court ruling that prohibits the establishment of toll or check gates directly along national highways.

Executive Member (EM) in-charge of Trade Winston Tony Lyngdoh alleged that the Ri-Bhoi district administration used force to close the toll gate without issuing any prior official communication or notice to the KHADC.

“I want to reiterate that the toll gate at Umdihar is not illegal. It has existed for several years. The EC is still awaiting a formal communication from the deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi,” the EM said.

In June 2022, the state government directed the KHADC and the JHADC to immediately shut down all toll gates set up by them on national highways and state roads.

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma with representatives of the two councils in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.