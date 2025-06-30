Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Proximity to highway led to closure of KHADC toll gate: Ri-Bhoi dist admin

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 29: The Ri-Bhoi district administration has submitted a report to the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department regarding the closure of the KHADC toll gate at Umdihar.
“We have submitted our report to the DCA which is the nodal department to deal with matters of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the state,” Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said on Sunday.
In its report, the district administration said it took action after finding the toll gate was only five meters away from the edge of the National Highway.
The district administration also raised a query on whether the KHADC had obtained NOC  from the designated authority for operation of the Umdihar toll gate.
The DCA had, earlier, reiterated that a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the designated authority in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state government before setting up toll gates on national highways, state highways, and major district roads.
Recently, Opposition MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri had also questioned the establishment of the KHADC toll gate at Umdihar, citing a court ruling that prohibits the establishment of toll or check gates directly along national highways.
Executive Member (EM) in-charge of Trade Winston Tony Lyngdoh alleged that the Ri-Bhoi district administration used force to close the toll gate without issuing any prior official communication or notice to the KHADC.
“I want to reiterate that the toll gate at Umdihar is not illegal. It has existed for several years. The EC is still awaiting a formal communication from the deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi,” the EM said.
In June 2022, the state government directed the KHADC and the JHADC to immediately shut down all toll gates set up by them on national highways and state roads.
The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma with representatives of the two councils in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Previous article
Temporary police camp set up in ‘volatile’ Lapangap
Next article
Hawkers’ body vows to resist forceful eviction
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Russia fires 537 drones, missiles on Ukraine

Kyiv, June 29: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, part...
NATIONAL

Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate

Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter to death on Sunday after...
NATIONAL

AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated

Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash identified through...
NATIONAL

BJP activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the alleged gangrape of a law student inside her college, in Kolkata, on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Russia fires 537 drones, missiles on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, June 29: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack...

Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate

NATIONAL 0
Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly...

AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated

NATIONAL 0
Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of...
Load more

Popular news

Russia fires 537 drones, missiles on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, June 29: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack...

Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate

NATIONAL 0
Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly...

AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated

NATIONAL 0
Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge