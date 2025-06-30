Temporary police camp set up in ‘volatile’ Lapangap

SHILLONG, June 29: The state government has established a temporary police camp at Lapangap village in Block I, West Jaintia Hills, following a recent border flare-up, DGP Idashisha Nongrum disclosed on Sunday.

The temporary camp was established following assurances from Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home department, Prestone Tynsong, to the delegation of the Synjuk Ki Waheh Chnong of West Jaintia Hills and various pressure groups, including the KSU-WJHDU, FKJGP, HNYF, JSU, and JSM.

“As far as differences are concerned we will have to wait till the regional committees visit the site,” Tynsong said when asked about the concerns expressed by various groups and associations for an immediate solution to the problem.

On pressure groups not being content with a temporary police camp, Tynsong said, “I explained and assured them that security of the people is very important. We have set up a temporary police camp and it will be there till the situation is resolved.”

Earlier, JSU general secretary Neilkee Mukhim advocated for the deployment of the Special Force-10 (SF-10) to maintain peace and security in and around Lapangap village.

He pointed out that a neutral, professional force like SF-10 would prevent intimidation, encroachment, and disruption of farming activities by Assam authorities and residents.

The presence of SF-10 would restore public confidence in law enforcement and help prevent a repeat of past tragedies like those in Langpih and Mukroh, he argued.

The Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) also called on the Meghalaya government to immediately deploy additional police and SF-10 personnel to Lapangap following fresh tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

HBDRF chairperson Thomas Passah stressed the need for swift action to protect residents, pointing out that the existing police camp is too far from the flashpoint, making emergency response difficult.

Last week, tensions flared at Lapangap village along the Meghalaya-Assam interstate border after people from Assam’s Karbi community allegedly carried out tree plantations at a disputed area.

Local authorities and residents from Lapangap uprooted saplings and demolished some huts. Assam Police personnel arrived at the site and hurled tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse the villagers from Lapangap, following which the demand for deployment of SF-10 personnel was made.